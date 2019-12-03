× Phillies non-tender IFs Cesar Hernandez, Maikel Franco

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have bid farewell to two of the team’s longest tenured players.

The team announced Monday that it has not tendered contracts to 2B Cesar Hernandez and 3B Maikel Franco.

Both players were due raises in arbitration that the team apparently deemed them unworthy of.

Hernandez, 29, has played his entire Major League career with Philadelphia.

In 2013, he made his Major League debut, and by 2015, he was the team’s starting second baseman.

Over his seven seasons with the team, Hernandez hit .279 over 2915 at-bats with 46 HR’s, 253 RBI’s and 407 runs scored. He’s also a high on-base percentage player, averaging .353 for his career thus far.

With Hernandez due over $10 million in arbitration, the Phillies decided there were better options for the team.

Franco, 27, never reached the potential many believed he had during his time with the Phillies.

Like Hernandez, Franco too has played his entire Major League career in Philadelphia.

In 2014, Franco made a short 16 game debut, but became the team’s starting third baseman by June of 2015.

Over his six years with the team, Franco hit .249 with 104 HR’s and 343 RBI’s.

In 2019, Franco had arguably his worst season with the team, losing his starting spot midway through the season and struggling to hit .234 with 17 HR’s and 56 RBI’s.

Both players are now free agents and eligible to sign with any team.