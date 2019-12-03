Police investigate two thefts from CVS Pharmacy in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating two thefts from CVS Pharmacy in Lancaster Township.

The first occurred just before 12 p.m. November 25 when a a male entered the store and allegedly stole $152.83 worth of Dove soap.

The next day, around 7 p.m., another male walked into the store and allegedly took $12.99 worth of Tylenol pain reliever. He left but then returned moments later, where he’s accused of stealing $70.92 worth of Dove bodywash.

Anyone with information on the identities of the pictured individuals should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.

