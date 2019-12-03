× Police investigating robbery in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday night.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Derry Street around 11 p.m. for the robbery.

The victim told police that he was walking to his car when he was approached by two males armed with handguns. The suspects demanded money and the victim gave them what he had.

The suspects fled and were not located when authorities searched the area.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Platt at 717-558-6900 or via email: kplatt@swatarapolice.org. You can also submit a tip here.