Ravens sign fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard to an extension through the 2021 season

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard to an extension through the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Ricard, a two-way player, was in the final year of his three-year contract, according to BaltimoreRavens.com staff writer Ryan Mink.

Baltimore signed Ricard in May 2017 as a rookie free agent out of Maine.

He’s been a large part of the Ravens’ success on offense, which leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (207.8). Ricard has also caught the ball out of the backfield, hauling in eight catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Ricard has recorded nine tackles and a sack, as well as a forced fumble on defense in 2019.