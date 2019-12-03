× State Police: Ohio man dies after vehicle strikes tractor trailer off PA Turnpike

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man died Tuesday after his vehicle struck a tractor trailer off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to State Police.

State Police say 53-year-old Bassen Haddad exited the turnpike into the Cumberland Valley Service Center at a high rate of speed.

Haddad’s vehicle, a 2007 Gold BMW, struck the tractor trailer, which was unattended and legally parked, and as a result, rolled over onto its roof and hood. Haddad died upon impact, according to State Police.

This story has been updated from its previous version.