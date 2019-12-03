State Police: Ohio man dies after vehicle strikes tractor trailer off PA Turnpike

Posted 4:11 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, December 3, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man died Tuesday after his vehicle struck a tractor trailer off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to State Police.

State Police say 53-year-old Bassen Haddad exited the turnpike into the Cumberland Valley Service Center at a high rate of speed.

Haddad’s vehicle, a 2007 Gold BMW, struck the tractor trailer, which was unattended and legally parked, and as a result, rolled over onto its roof and hood. Haddad died upon impact, according to State Police.

This story  has been updated from its previous version. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.