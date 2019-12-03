× The Beach Boys will bring their summer sounds to the Hershey Theatre next spring

HERSHEY — Legendary California rockers The Beach Boys will bring their good vibrations to the Hershey Theatre next April, according to Hershey Entertainment.

The performance is scheduled for April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m..

Famous for such hits as “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Good Vibrations,” and “California Girls” (among many, many others), the Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Led by Mike Love, the band first hit it big with 1961’s “Surfin’.”

Tickets will be available at the theatre box office or online at HersheyEntertainment.com or Ticketmaster.