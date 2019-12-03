× These organizations are matching donations for Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday!

It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season, set on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This year, the following organizations will be matching donations:

eBay

eBay will place $1 in a #HolidayJargonJar every time a major brand uses a holiday buzzword in its Twitter posts, and then donate the money to charity (up to $150,000).

Facebook

Facebook will begin matching donations at 8:00 a.m. until $7 million is reached. Matches will be paid within 75 days of Giving Tuesday.

Fossil

Fossil will donate $1 to DoSomething for every #MakeTimeForGood post.

Lush Cosmetics

On Giving Tuesday, Lush Cosmetics is matching all purchases (up to $150,000) to have double the impact on its Charity Pot Lotion, according to reports. The first $150,000 from the sale of the lotion will be added to its Charity Pot fund and given to grassroots organizations working to support environmental justice, human rights and animal protection.

The second $150,000 being matched by Lush will be distributed to five charities working towards climate action including Retreet, The Sunrise Movement, Aliados, Climate Action Network Canada and Amazon Watch.

PayPal

PayPal will begin matching donations at 8:00 a.m. until $7 million is reached. Matches will be paid within 75 days of Giving Tuesday.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile asks customers, employees and fans to help donate up to five million meals to people in need through Feeding America. Customers can give up to five meals by saving any of the deals in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on December 3. For every deal saved, T-Mobile will donate a meal to the charity. For every time anyone tweets with #GivingOnUs, T-Mobile will contribute 10 meals to Feeding America.

For more information, you can visit Giving Tuesday’s website here.