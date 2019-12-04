Anthony Myers, Berks Catholic HS student and football player, dies after yearlong battle with cancer
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Anthony Myers, a Berks Catholic student and football player, died Wednesday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the high school announced.
“It is with great profound sadness that I write this letter to let you know that Anthony Myers, a member of the Berks Catholic Junior class, passed away at his home today, December 4, after a yearlong battle with cancer,” principal Alice Einolf wrote. “Our condolences, thoughts, and most especially prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Myers, 17, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2018.