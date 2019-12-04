× Anthony Myers, Berks Catholic HS student and football player, dies after yearlong battle with cancer

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Anthony Myers, a Berks Catholic student and football player, died Wednesday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the high school announced.

“It is with great profound sadness that I write this letter to let you know that Anthony Myers, a member of the Berks Catholic Junior class, passed away at his home today, December 4, after a yearlong battle with cancer,” principal Alice Einolf wrote. “Our condolences, thoughts, and most especially prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Myers, 17, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2018.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Anthony Myers and @BerksCatholicFB @BerksCatholic @team17strong. He was a great kid and his team ALWAYS supported him. These photos are from the 4A @piaadistrict3 Championship, two weeks ago. @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/UoJmIvIIcZ — Lyndsay Barna (@lyndsay_barna) December 5, 2019