× Colin Jost and Postmodern Jukebox to hit The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in March 2020

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A big act is coming to The Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Postmodern Jukebox and SNL Weekend Update Anchor, Colin Jost will be performing on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Postmodern Jukebox sold out the Strand Theatre back in May 2018 and this will be Colin Jost’s first-ever appearance at the Appell Center.

Tickets go on sale on December 4 to all Appell Center members, and to the general public of Friday, December 6.

For more information, you can visit the Appell Center’s website here.