FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Strangulation, Simple Assault, Harassment

Shane Sheeler

Height: 5′ 10″

Weight: 170 pounds

On October 4, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Front Street. The victim told police that an argument between her and Sheeler turned physical, and he allegedly pushed her to the ground and began choking her with both hands.

2. Aggravated assault, simple assault

Clinton Grant

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 170 pounds

On November 1, police responded to a domestic in the 800 block of Wallace Street. The victim told police that an argument between her and Grant ended with him repeatedly striking her in the face, which caused a fracture to the area of her left eye.

3. Employment Opportunities

Local Police Departments have banned together to test for police jobs. If you are interested in making a differently in your community click on the link below. Deadline for applications is January 3rd, 2020. WWW.YORKPOLICEJOBS.ORG

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **