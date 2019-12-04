FOX43, Salvation Army partner to raise money by bell-ringing at red kettles

Posted 9:34 AM, December 4, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 has partnered with the Salvation Army to help raise money by bell-ringing by the red kettles.

Members of the FOX43 News Team will be present at the kettles outside the West Manchester Township Walmart Supercenter from 6 a.m – 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5.

Come out and help support a great cause, while also meeting your favorite team member!

Our personalities will be at the red kettles according to the following schedule (subject to change):

5am – 9am – Chris Garrett
6 a.m. – 8 a.m. — Jamie Bittner
8 a.m. – 10 a.m. — Grace Griffaton, Lyndsay Barna & Samantha Galvez
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Matt Maisel, Trenice Bishop & Bryanna Gallagher
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Amy Lutz
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. —Alex Crawly  & Jessica Pash
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Todd Sadowski & Andrew Kalista
6 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Evan Forrester, Rachel Yonkunas, Jackie De Tore & MaryEllen Pann

Come out, donate, and meet your favorite FOX43 personality!

