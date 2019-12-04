Furry Friends with Rose, the pit mix

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Rose, the pit mix!
Rose joins us from the York County SPCA.
She is a 7-year-old mutt that was found in Dover Township.
Rose is described as a very friendly, sweet girl whose trust is easy to gaint.
She is also said to love playtime and eating.
The SPCA notes that while she’s very tolerant and well-socialized, they’re unsure how Rosie interacts with children and other pets.
A generous donor covered $50 of Rose’s adoption fee, so she is available at the York County SPCA for $175.
Check her out in the clip above.