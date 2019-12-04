Furry Friends with Rose, the pit mix

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Rose, the pit mix!

Rose joins us from the York County SPCA.

She is a 7-year-old mutt that was found in Dover Township.

Rose is described as a very friendly, sweet girl whose trust is easy to gaint.

She is also said to love playtime and eating.

The SPCA notes that while she’s very tolerant and well-socialized, they’re unsure how Rosie interacts with children and other pets.

A generous donor covered $50 of Rose’s adoption fee, so she is available at the York County SPCA for $175.

Check her out in the clip above.