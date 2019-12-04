Gusty winds picking up Thursday, wind chills stuck in the 30s!

GUSTY DAY THURSDAY: Winds today haven’t been quite so gusty, but definitely still on the breezy side. As a strong piece of energy swings through, winds will really start to pick up tonight and stay gusty through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will likely be in the low 40s on Thursday and with strong winds, our real-feel temperatures will likely be in the 30s through the afternoon hours. A good amount of cloud cover is likely as well with that disturbance aloft. We stay dry on Thursday, but a clipper-like system could bring a couple flurries and sprinkles our way to end the work week. Winds will lighten up heading into Friday and temperatures should get a bit of a bump up!

COOL-DOWN SATURDAY: A weak clipper-like system will swing through Friday evening. We shouldn’t see much more than a flurry or a sprinkle out of the event, but it will drag through a strong cold front late Friday. That cold front will reinforce a fresh shot of cool air for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will likely just break into the 40s, but a good amount of sunshine is likely. High pressure will nose in early Saturday, ushering in some calmer weather. It will be a brisk day, but a beautiful one as far as clear skies and sunshine go! Temperatures will warm up a bit heading into Sunday with highs likely in the mid to upper 40s. All of this out ahead of potentially even warmer temperatures to start the next work week!

NEXT RAIN-MAKER: We’ll stay mainly dry until the start of the next work week. As a warm front lifts north on Monday, temperatures should get a nice bump into the low 50s! Unfortunately, it will likely be wet on Monday with showers arriving early and lasting through the majority of the day. An impressive cold front will whip through on Tuesday bringing some dramatic changes by Wednesday. The heaviest rain looks to be at some point late Monday into early Tuesday and then temperatures crash. We could only be in the mid 30s by Wednesday of next week!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann