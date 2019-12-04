× Harrisburg Police officer charged with harassment

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg Police officer has been charged with harassment due to his alleged involvement in a physical incident with a woman.

The incident occurred at the home of officer Chad McGowan, 33, in Conewago Township on November 17.

According to the citation from Northern York County Regional Police, officer McGowan allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck and pushed her into a door. He’s also accused of grabbing her arm during the incident.

The victim reported minor neck pain, redness to the shoulder and a sore hand, the citation says.

A source close to the police department tells FOX43 officer McGowan is still employed and has not been placed on leave.

FOX43 reached out to Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter to see what the protocol is when an officer is charged with a crime and if officer McGowan is still working without any disciplinary measures but have yet to hear back.