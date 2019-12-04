Light Up York Preview

Posted 8:28 AM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34AM, December 4, 2019

YORK CITY, Pa -- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview for this years Light Up York Event in York City.

 Light Up York powered by Shipley Energy -- the annual lighting of the York City Christmas Tree at Continental Square. Enjoy a variety of FREE fun, family-friendly activities beginning at 12 noon. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Our event MCs will be Liz Bell and Chris Tyler of WARM 103.3.

  • Scavenger hunt (with prizes!) in multiple locations (12 noon to 5 p.m.) — pick up form on the NW corner of Continental Square from Elite Property Management booth Map and Schedule of Events
  • Indoor Photo Opp Stop at 1 North George Street with multiple fun holiday backdrops for holiday photos
  • Holiday entertainment, workshops, and tours in multiple locations
  • Expanded Central Market House hours (open until 4 p.m.)
  • Victorian holiday programming at The Bonham House (times tbd)
  • Matinee movies in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2 p.m. Frosty the Snowman, 3 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and 4 p.m. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer)
  • Hands-on art activities, face painting, balloon twists (12 noon to 4 p.m.)
  • Holiday-themed Escape Room at the Rex-Laurel Fire Co. (12 noon to 4 p.m.)
  • Miniature Railroad Club of York display at the Rex-Laurel Fire Co. (12 noon to 4 p.m.)
  • Human Snow Globe photo station in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts (12 noon to 4 p.m.)
  • Holiday Market in Cherry Lane (12 noon to 5 p.m.)
  • NEW for 2019:  “Shared Faith: The Golden Rule” program celebrating cultural diversity in our community (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.)
  • Photos with Santa at Martin Library (1 to 4 p.m.; must be in line by 3:30 p.m.)
  • Live reindeer available for photos in first block of East Market Street (3 to 5 p.m.)
  • Lighting of the York City Christmas Tree (ceremony begins 5 p.m.) along with a Menorah and Kinara
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.