Light Up York Preview

YORK CITY, Pa -- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview for this years Light Up York Event in York City.

Light Up York powered by Shipley Energy -- the annual lighting of the York City Christmas Tree at Continental Square. Enjoy a variety of FREE fun, family-friendly activities beginning at 12 noon. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Our event MCs will be Liz Bell and Chris Tyler of WARM 103.3.

Scavenger hunt (with prizes!) in multiple locations (12 noon to 5 p.m.) — pick up form on the NW corner of Continental Square from Elite Property Management booth Map and Schedule of Events

Indoor Photo Opp Stop at 1 North George Street with multiple fun holiday backdrops for holiday photos

Holiday entertainment, workshops, and tours in multiple locations

Expanded Central Market House hours (open until 4 p.m.)

Victorian holiday programming at The Bonham House (times tbd)

Matinee movies in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2 p.m. Frosty the Snowman, 3 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and 4 p.m. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer)

Hands-on art activities, face painting, balloon twists (12 noon to 4 p.m.)

Holiday-themed Escape Room at the Rex-Laurel Fire Co. (12 noon to 4 p.m.)

Miniature Railroad Club of York display at the Rex-Laurel Fire Co. (12 noon to 4 p.m.)

Human Snow Globe photo station in the Appell Center for the Performing Arts (12 noon to 4 p.m.)

Holiday Market in Cherry Lane (12 noon to 5 p.m.)

NEW for 2019: “Shared Faith: The Golden Rule” program celebrating cultural diversity in our community (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.)

Photos with Santa at Martin Library (1 to 4 p.m.; must be in line by 3:30 p.m.)

Live reindeer available for photos in first block of East Market Street (3 to 5 p.m.)

Lighting of the York City Christmas Tree (ceremony begins 5 p.m.) along with a Menorah and Kinara

