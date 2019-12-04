× MD man charged in deadly single-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with a deadly single-vehicle crash that took place on November 28 on Interstate 81 North in Schuylkill County.

Leon Charles, 49, faces the following charges: homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, reckless driving and careless driving, court documents show.

Charles was behind the wheel of a Nissan Versa when his vehicle entered the median of I-81 North and rolled. State Police say the vehicle came to final rest in the median on its driver side.

Both Charles and his passenger, 48-year-old James Muse, were extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to State Police, Muse died a day later from injuries sustained in the crash.

Charles was released from the hospital Tuesday and taken into custody on a warrant.

He was remanded to Schuylkill County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.