Men accused of bilking elderly woman out of $27,000 in home-improvement scam

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police have charged three suspects in a home improvement scam they say bilked an elderly woman out of $27,000.

Gobby Mitchell, 20, Allen Mitchell, 24, and Ricky Mitchell, 48, are all charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to receive advance payment for service and failure to perform the service, and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, police say.

According to police, the scam was first reported on Nov. 18.

Police say the men approached the victim at her home and offered to fix her roof. When the victim agreed, she accompanied the men to her back, where she withdrew cash to pay them in advance.

The men never performed the work, police say.

On Tuesday, the men attempted to defraud the victim again, according to police. But, with assistance from First National Bank and the Susquehanna Township Police Department, all three suspects were taken into custody and charged.

All three suspects were arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail.