Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett will rock Hershey next summer

HERSHEY — Further proving that time is a flat circle, legendary hair metal icons Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will return to Hersheypark Stadium next summer, joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The show is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The first day of the onsale, tickets will be available only online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

You may remember Mötley Crüe famously signed a legal document stating they would never play together again at the conclusion of their last farewell tour in 2015. Yes, that actually happened; you did not imagine it.

But with the huge success of the Netflix biopic “The Dirt,” the Crue decided to tour again. Last month, the band released a video of its members detonating the “cecession of touring” agreement they signed and announcing their return to the road.

The timing seems appropriate, given that this year is the 30th anniversary of the release of their chart-topping album “Dr. Feelgood.” The band, which consists of lead signer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee, says it is ready to deliver an over- the-top stage show packed full of hit songs.

They’ll be joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard, best known for their back-to-back multi-platinum albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria” in the late 1980s. Both albums are certified Diamond (10 times platinum).

Then there’s Poison. Three of its founding members — Bret Michaels (vocals), Bobby Dall (bass) and Rikki Rockett (percussion) — trace their origins to Mechanicsburg. Joined by flamboyant lead guitarist C.C. DeVille, the glam-rockers ruled the world in the late 1980’s with their hits “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” “Unskinny Bop,” and “Ride the Wind,” among many others.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are no strangers to stadium sized shows having toured with The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters in recent years on their stadium tours. Jett celebrated the story of her life in a critically acclaimed 2018 documentary “Bad Reputation,” which showcased all the female firepower of her life and musical career. A former member of the seminal all-girl band The Runaways (who brought us the smash hit “Cherry Bomb” in the 1970s), Jett and and the Blackhearts are known for hits like “I Love Rock and Roll,” and “I Hate Myself (For Lovin’ You).”

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.