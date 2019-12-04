× Nationals’ reliever Koda Glover announces retirement after injury plagued seasons

WASHINGTON– A former Nationals relief pitcher has announced his retirement after dealing with numerous injuries the past few seasons.

P Koda Glover, 26, announced his retirement on his Twitter page earlier this week:

Glover was never able to appear in more than 23 games out of the bullpen over this three Major League seasons with the Nationals.

In 2019, Glover failed to appear in the Majors while dealing with elbow injuries.

If this is it for Glover, he will finish his brief career with a 4.55 ERA over 55.1 innings along with 9 saves.