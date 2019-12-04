Nationals’ reliever Koda Glover announces retirement after injury plagued seasons

Posted 11:22 AM, December 4, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 28: Koda Glover #30 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nationals won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– A former Nationals relief pitcher has announced his retirement after dealing with numerous injuries the past few seasons.

P Koda Glover, 26, announced his retirement on his Twitter page earlier this week:

Glover was never able to appear in more than 23 games out of the bullpen over this three Major League seasons with the Nationals.

In 2019, Glover failed to appear in the Majors while dealing with elbow injuries.

If this is it for Glover, he will finish his brief career with a 4.55 ERA over 55.1 innings along with 9 saves.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.