Olivia’s prepares a Grilled Thai Ginger Chicken Wrap w/ Lemon Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Grilled Thai Ginger Chicken Wrap served along with Lemon Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup.

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:

Lemon Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup

2 cups Onions - chopped

1 cup - Carrots - chopped

1 cup Celery - chopped

(These 3 above ingredients are considered the mirepoix)

2 1/2 lbs Chicken - quartered

4 bay leaves

1 tsp Black Pepper

2 lemons freshly squeezed

1/2 cup Ginger - freshly peeled & grated

1 gallon water

2 lbs Egg Noodles

1/2 cup Garlic Butter

In a heavy bottom pot on medium high heat, melt the garlic butter. Add Chicken pieces and sauté for approximately 2-3 minutes on each side. Add the mirepoix and sauté for 3 additional minutes. Add bay leaves, water, and black pepper. Boil until chicken is fork tender. Remove chicken from pot. Separate meat from the bones and set aside. Add the ginger and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and the pulled chicken. Simmer until noodles are cooked. Enjoy!!

Grilled Thai Ginger Chicken Wrap

1 LB oven roasted Chicken Breast- thinly sliced

1 cup Carrots - shredded

1 cup - bean sprouts

1/4 cup spring onions- thinly sliced

4 Tortilla Wraps

4 tbsp Garlic Butter

4 tbsp Romano Cheese

2 cups Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

2 cups Spinach Spring Mix

1 cup Cabbage - shredded mix of white and red