Organizations send Christmas trees to troops

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA. - Several organizations in York County are making sure service members away from home have a special holiday season.

Dozens of Christmas trees were loaded up in a FedEx trailer at the York Fairgrounds in West Manchester Township Wednesday morning. They will head to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. It's part of a national program "Trees for Troops,” which gives donated trees to armed forces members and their families for free.

Strathmeyer’s Christmas Trees and FedEx have been participating since it was established in 2005. The goal is to collect 100 trees with a card and special message.

"This program brings a little bit of home to them, so it's apropos that there are so many Pennsylvanians out there in the world and here we are taking trees from Pennsylvania to give to our service members,” Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said. "You walk past it, you see it, you smell it, and it reminds you of home. It reminds you of growing up, it reminds you of being around family, it reminds you what you're fighting for really and what your service is really all about."

If you'd like to help them surpass their goal and donate a tree, you have this Friday until Sunday to do so. For participating locations, click here.