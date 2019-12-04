× Orioles trade Dylan Bundy to Angels for four pitching prospects

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have dealt starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels for four pitching prospects, the team announced Wednesday.

The pitchers include: right-handers Kyle Bradish, Kyle Brnovich, Isaac Mattson and Zach Peek.

Bundy was drafted fourth overall in the 2011 MLB Draft by Baltimore, and shortly labeled as the team’s top pitching prospect — he made his professional debut in September 2012, coming out of the bullpen for two games.

Bundy had Tommy John ligament-replacement surgery in June 2013 and worked his way up from rehab, and minor league outings to make the Orioles Opening Day roster in 2016.

He made 103 starts from 2016 to 2019 for Baltimore. In those four seasons — plus the two appearances in 2012 — Bundy recorded a 4.67 ERA. The right-hander struck out 104 hitters in 2016 and more than 150 between 2017-19.