Phillies claim reliever Trevor Kelley off waivers

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Relief pitcher Trevor Kelley #71 of the Boston Red Sox pitches at the top of the fifth inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 08, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have begun adding to the team’s bullpen.

The team has claimed P Trevor Kelley off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Kelley, 26, spent the majority of 2019 at the Triple-A level, where he pitched to a 1.79 ERA over 65.1 innings.

However, he did not carry that same success to the big leagues, struggling in 10 appearances with the Red Sox.

Over those 8.1 innings, Kelley pitched to a 8.64 ERA.

Now, the Phillies will hope he can translate his minor league success to the Major League level.

