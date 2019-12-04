Police seek ID of package thief in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a package thief.

The theft occurred on the porch of a home in the 1000 block of Marshall Avenue on the evening of November 26, police say.

Video of the theft — captured on the victim’s residential doorbell camera system — shows an Amazon package being delivered to the home at 7:28 p.m.

After the deliver person left, video showed an unknown male pacing back and forth in front of the residence before stepping onto the porch and taking the package at 7:31 p.m.

Police say the package contained a child’s toy valued at $45.57.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.

