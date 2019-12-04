× Police seeking to identify suspects from armed robbery in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying two armed robbers.

On November 29 around 11:00 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery in the 3800 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that while he was walking to his car, he was approached by two men armed with handguns and demanded that the victim give them what he had.

The suspects then fled running west bound.

Police ask if you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspects to call 717-558-6900.