Police seeking to identify suspects from armed robbery in Swatara Township

Posted 9:21 AM, December 4, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying two armed robbers.

On November 29 around 11:00 p.m., police responded to a reported robbery in the 3800 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that while he was walking to his car, he was approached by two men armed with handguns and demanded that the victim give them what he had.

The suspects then fled running west bound.

Police ask if you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspects to call 717-558-6900.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.