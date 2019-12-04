× Reports: Phillies sign free-agent right-hander Zack Wheeler to 5-year deal

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have added a pitcher.

According to multiple sources, Philadelphia has lured Zack Wheeler way from the New York Mets, signing him to a five-year contract worth at least $100 million.

The Phillies have reached an agreement with Zack Wheeler, sources tell @TheAthletic. The ex-Met stays in the NL East, and close to New Jersey, where Wheeler’s wife is from. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 4, 2019

Wheeler, 29, is a right-handed starting pitcher and a five-year Major League veteran. He went 11-8 with a 3.96 earned run average in 31 starts with the Mets last season.

A former first-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2011, Wheeler underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 after his first two seasons with the Mets. The procedure cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Wheeler returned to the Mets in 2017, going 3-7 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 starts before injuries shut him down again.

Wheeler went 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018.