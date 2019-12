× Street closures for Light-Up York festivities on Saturday

YORK — The annual Light-Up York festivities will be held in Continental Square on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. Market Street will be closed from Beaver Street to Duke Street, George Street will be closed from Philadelphia Street to King Street. The road closures will begin at 3:00 p.m. and end at 8:00 p.m. Parking will be restricted in these areas beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Source: York City Government