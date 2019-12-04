× The new James Bond trailer released

The first long trailer for the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been released.

In the movie, James Bond has left Her Majesty’s Secret Service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. Bond (played by Daniel Craig) decided to leave the spy game at the end of “Spectre” in 2015.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more treacherous than expected.

Bond meets an old villain, a new villain, plus a new “00” secret agent.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright.

“No Time to Die” is the 25 Bond film. It hits theaters on April 8, 2020.