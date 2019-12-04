× Two juveniles arrested after driving car that had been stolen while running, unattended in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly being found driving a stolen car that had been left running and unattended.

On December 3, York City Police were conducting a traffic detail after multiple reports of motor vehicle thefts in the west end neighborhood between Hartley Street and Richland Avenue in York in the previous weeks.

During the detail, two police saw a recently reported stolen vehicle being driven through the west end of the city.

Police followed the vehicle until it safely stopped on its own and both juvenile occupants were arrested without incident.

They are facing theft charges for the incident and were placed in a detention facility by York County Juvenile Probation.