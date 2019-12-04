Volunteer group hits goal of sponsoring 41,000 wreaths for veterans’ graves at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY -- A volunteer group looking to place wreaths on veterans' graves at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery announced Wednesday that they reached their goal of finding sponsorships for all 41,000 wreaths.

As of noon on Wednesday, Wreaths Across America said, a total of 41,196 wreaths have been sponsored, exceeding the original goal by 196 wreaths.

In late November, the group was 20,000 wreaths short of its goal.

Every December, volunteers with Wreaths Across America gently place wreaths on veterans' graves all throughout the cemetery during the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony. They also read the veterans' names aloud.

While this year's goal was reached by the Dec. 2 deadline, the organization is still accepting sponsorships, according to its Facebook page. Any further sponsorships will be put toward next year's wreaths, the group says. For more on how you can sponsor a wreath, click here.