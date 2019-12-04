× Weis Markets to open full-service pharmacy at same plaza where store was that closed due to fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Weis Markets is set to open a full-service pharmacy at 5360 Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township.

The pharmacy will be located in the same plaza where a fire caused extensive damage to the Weis Markets store on November 24.

Weis Markets says the pharmacy will also sell more than 2,000 health and beauty care items, including over the counter medications.

It opens at 9 a.m. Thursday and the pharmacy’s hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.