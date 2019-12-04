× Wolf Administration encouraging Pennsylvanians to purchase real Christmas trees this holiday season

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is encouraging Pennsylvanians to purchase real Christmas trees this holiday season.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf were joined by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and his wife, Nina Redding, to shop for a Christmas tree at McCurdy’s Tree Farm in Carroll Township, which is a part of PA Preferred, the state’s branding program for locally grown and processed products.

“Pennsylvania is home to more than 1,400 Christmas tree farms,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Visiting one of these farms is not only a great family tradition, but an opportunity to support your neighbors and Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Secretary Redding added, “Christmas is a season of giving, buying a local tree is the perfect way to give back to Pennsylvania’s hard-working farm families. Plan a day on the farm, create memories, and bring home a real, PA Preferred tree to anchor your holidays.”

During the visit, Secretary Redding provided the following tips for choosing a perfect Christmas tree: