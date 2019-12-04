Wolf Administration encouraging Pennsylvanians to purchase real Christmas trees this holiday season
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is encouraging Pennsylvanians to purchase real Christmas trees this holiday season.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf were joined by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and his wife, Nina Redding, to shop for a Christmas tree at McCurdy’s Tree Farm in Carroll Township, which is a part of PA Preferred, the state’s branding program for locally grown and processed products.
“Pennsylvania is home to more than 1,400 Christmas tree farms,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Visiting one of these farms is not only a great family tradition, but an opportunity to support your neighbors and Pennsylvania’s economy.”
Secretary Redding added, “Christmas is a season of giving, buying a local tree is the perfect way to give back to Pennsylvania’s hard-working farm families. Plan a day on the farm, create memories, and bring home a real, PA Preferred tree to anchor your holidays.”
During the visit, Secretary Redding provided the following tips for choosing a perfect Christmas tree:
- Be sure to measure your space before you leave home. Don’t forget to leave space for your tree stand and topper.
- Check the color – look for a tree with consistent green color throughout. Yellow or brown needles indicate health issues and will shed needles faster.
- Bend the branches – a fresh tree should give without breaking.
- Give it a shake – an unhealthy tree will drop a large pile of needles, while a healthy one will only lose a few.
- Check for pests – part of purchasing a real tree is acknowledging that it’s been a home to wildlife. Check for everything from birds’ nests to praying mantis egg sacks and spotted lanternfly egg masses.
- Once you’re home, remember to keep the stand constantly full of water. Fresh trees will take in the most water in the first few days.