10-week-old puppy dumped at Adams County SPCA

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 10-week-old puppy was dumped at the Adams County SPCA Wednesday.

The puppy, a Presa Canario, was found at the end of the organization’s driveway in a crate wrapped in plastic with duct tape around it.

The Adams County SPCA says there were no air holes in the plastic and the puppy was shivering from the cold, traumatized and suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the non-profit, the puppy had been left there for three hours before staff arrived at work.

“Some of you may be thinking that the previous owner did the right thing by bringing him to us. However, by not placing the crate at the front door, and not providing holes for the puppy to breathe, the puppy could have died before someone got to him,” the Adams County SPCA wrote in a Facebook post. “Because of the choices made by these people on this particular day, it is possible that this precious soul may experience neurological problems and behavior issues in the future.”

Anyone with information about who may have dumped the puppy should contact Officer Avery at 717-334-8865 ext. 22.