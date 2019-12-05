Another breezy one for Thursday, but some more sunshine is expected

BREEZY, SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Temperatures slowly turn milder through the end of the week, and it comes with a continuation of the breezy conditions too. It’s still a bit breezy for Thursday morning, with temperatures starting in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. There’s plenty of clouds and a few lake effect flurries. The clouds break a bit during the late morning and early afternoon, leading to some sunshine. Temperatures are just a little higher, with afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Winds gust up to 20 miles hour at times, so wind chills feel like the 30s. Clouds thicken back up again through the night. Lows dip into the 30s. Another weak system crosses through on Friday, and this keeps the clouds in place and kicks up the breezes. It’s milder, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is quiet, but a chillier burst of air is expected at the start. Morning sunshine on Saturday leads to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. It’s a quiet, but cold, day with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is milder, but after a sunny start, clouds are expected to increase. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. The evening looks dry for now, but some showers are expected to arrive later during the night as the next system gets closer.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. Expect even milder temperatures despite the shower chances. Afternoon highs reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. The chance for some showers lingers into Tuesday, and conditions remain very mild too. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s. A cold shot of air arrives for Wednesday, and this knocks temperatures into the 30s across Central PA. It’s gusty, with partly sunny skies and some lake effect flurries.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels