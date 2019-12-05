× Biden lashes out at voter during town hall: “You’re a damn liar”

NEW HAMPTON, IA.- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted a man at an Iowa town hall as a “damn liar” Thursday, and challenged him to a push-up contest, after he accused the former vice president of being “too old” and took a swipe at son Hunter’s role on the board of a controversial Ukrainian natural gas firm.

It happened during a Q-and-A session at the forum in New Hampton, Fox News reports. The voter described those two issues as his main concerns with Biden.

“I’m not a Republican,” he said. “I’ve got two problems with you. One, if you’re damn near as old as I am. You’re too old. I’m 83 and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did.”

He started talking about Ukraine, and how Biden’s son Hunter held a high-paying job with the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings during the Obama Administration. “But on the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience… in order to get access for the President… you’re selling access to the president just like he was,” referring to the Impeachment Inquiry in Washington over President Trump’s alleged attempt to pressure the Ukrainian President to investigate the Bidens in exchange for military aid to the country.

“You’re a damn liar, man” Biden yelled. “That’s not true and no one has ever said that.”

Someone tried to take the microphone away from the man in the audience, but Biden stopped them, “let it go” he said.

“Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people and I can get things done,” Biden said. “And you want to check my shape? Let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you wanna do.

“And number two, no one has said my son has done anything wrong and I did not, on any occasion,” he continued, only to be cut off by the man in the audience who shouted that he “never said” Biden was “doing anything wrong.”

“You said I set my son up to work at an oil company!” Biden replied. “Isn’t that what you said? Get your words straight…”

The man in the audience replied: “I hear it on MSNBC.”

“You don’t hear that on MSNBC,” Biden said, getting closer. “You did not hear that at all. I’m not gonna get into an argument here.”

The man shrugged and said: “You don’t have any more backbone than Trump does”—a comment greeted with boos from the rest of the room.

“I’m not voting for you,” the man said, returning the microphone.

“Well, I knew you weren’t voting for me, man,” Biden said. “You think I thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.”

Meanwhile, Biden, who would be 78 upon becoming president if he wins, has repeatedly defended his fitness on the campaign trail, noting that with age “comes wisdom.”