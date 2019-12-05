Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet brings ‘The Nutcracker’ to life!

YORK COUNTY, Pa – This Holiday season, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet invites audiences to experience the magic of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®!

Dancers will bring this winter classic to life at both The Whitaker Center and Hershey Theatre.

CPYB CEO Nicholas Ade and students, Sky Byrd and Zsilas Hughes stopped by FOX43 Morning News with more details on the show.

Performances will take place on December 14 and 15 at The Whitaker Center and December 21 & 22 at Hershey Theatre.

For show times and ticket information, click here.