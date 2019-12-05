FOX43 Capitol Beat – Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner

Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act closes on December 15. State Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss what Pennsylvanians need to know if they haven’t yet selected their health care.

Starting in January 2021, Pennsylvania plans to leave the federal ACA for its own state-run Affordable Care Act. Insurance officials estimate the move will help the nearly 400,000 individuals statewide who use the ACA save 5 to 10 percent on their premiums.

Commissioner Altman also spoke about common health insurance scams, and best insurance practices for the holiday season.