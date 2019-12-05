× Game Commission asks public for patience as it investigates viral video of boys abusing deer

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is continuing to investigate a viral video that depicts the abuse of a deer by two boys.

The commission said in a statement Thursday it has received “an overwhelming public response” to the video, and asks the public for patience as the investigation continues.

“While we understand the desire for a swift response to the conduct displayed in the video, the proper legal steps must be followed in an investigation of this manner,” the statement read.

