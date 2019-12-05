× It’s milder, despite mainly overcast skies, and a stray shower Friday

MILDER END TO WEEK: Clouds partially clear tonight allowing temperatures to fall through the 30s. Winds subside too. By morning, we are near 30 degrees to begin the day. Not much sunshine expected Friday. The next clipper system swings through keeping skies overcast. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out either, however, most areas stay dry. Despite a lack of sunshine, temperatures climb above average into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The breeze kicks in too. High pressure brings sunshine back for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Despite brighter skies, it’s a chilly start Saturday. Morning readings are back in the 20s, and slowly rebound into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Under clear skies and calm conditions, it’s an even colder morning Sunday, with lows in the lower to middle 20s. Sunshine quickly diminishes as clouds increase through the afternoon. Highs are near seasonable averages in the middle 40s.

SOAKING RAIN: We are on the milder side of the next storms system. We get a boost back into the 40s Monday. Showers are likely much of the day and increase towards the evening. Wet weather continues into the first half of Tuesday. Readings are milder in the middle 50s but a blast of colder air drops temperatures over 20 degrees by midweek. Skies are grey, It’s brisk, and gusty with flurries possible Wednesday. Calmer, sunnier conditions return Thursday, but it remains quite frigid. Morning lows are well below average in the lower 20s. Afternoon highs only climb to the middle 30s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team!

-Chief Meteorologist, MaryEllen Pann