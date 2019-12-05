× Lancaster man sentenced to prison for raping girl, forcing her to drink alcohol

LANCASTER, Pa.- A Lancaster man has been sentenced to serve the next five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl and forcing her to drink alcohol.

Budha Gurung, 24, pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, and other charges for the incident back on March 10. Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Gurung to five to ten years in prison, as part of the plea agreement.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said Gurung, who is an acquaintance of the victim’s family, was supposed to drive her home. But he bought the alcoholic beverage Four Loko, forced her to drink it, and then sexually assaulted her while she was drunk at his home on North Queen Street.

Gurung, who is a green card holder, faces potential consequences regarding his immigration status from Nepal.