Lancaster man sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

Posted 10:00 AM, December 5, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for forcing a child to perform sexual acts with a “game.”

Christopher Feliciano, 33, was sentenced to 6-15 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement.

He must also register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

Feliciano’s charges stem from a December 1, 2018 incident at a home in Upper Leacock Township.

Police discovered that Feliciano forced a child to perform sexual acts, saying that the two would be “playing a game.”

While Feliciano is only facing charges for that incident, police are asking that anyone with information about Feliciano and inappropriate contact with other children can contact a local police department.

