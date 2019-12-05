× Man convicted of rape of an unconscious person and indecent assault

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Wiconisco man was found guilty Thursday of rape of an unconscious person and indecent assault, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The conviction against 33-year-old William Romberger came after a two-day trial for an incident that occurred on July 25, 2018.

The DA’s Office said Romberger raped the victim while she was asleep in bed and unaware that it was happening. The victim woke up during the rape and immediately called 911.

State Police responded to the scene within minutes and the victim was taken to the hospital for a forensic medical examination.

According to the DA’s Office, Romberger’s DNA was found in the samples taken during the victim’s examination.

Romberger was charged with rape within hours of the incident and taken into custody.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2020.