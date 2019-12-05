× Minnesota National Guard: UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down south of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down in Minnesota Thursday, according to the Minnesota National Guard.

The National Guard Public Affairs Office confirmed that it lost contact with the helicopter at 2:05 p.m. CST while it was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud.

The missing UH-60 Black Hawk had three members aboard. Its last known location was 10 miles southwest of the St. Cloud airport.

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that it had deployed a rescue squad in support of a Minnesota Aviation Air Rescue Team (MART) activation. According to St. Paul Fire, they are responding to a report of an “aircraft down near St. Cloud following a mayday call.”

The Minnesota State Patrol deployed a helicopter and a Cirrus aircraft with thermal imaging to join the search as part of the MART effort.

The Minnesota National Guard released the following statement:

On or about 2:05 p.m. on December 5, 2019, the Minnesota National Guard

lost contact with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while it was conducting a

maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, Minnesota. The

Minnesota National Guard and local emergency services are currently trying

to determine the location and status of the aircraft. The helicopter had

three Minnesota National Guard personnel on board. Our first priority is the

safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our

soldiers and their families at this time.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has rescheduled a tree lighting in light of the situation.

According to a release from his office, “Governor Walz is in communication with the Minnesota National Guard and will be at the Capitol to monitor the developing situation.”