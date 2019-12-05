Overcoming devastation through community and love in “Once on this Island”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERHSEY, Pa. - Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical," "Once on this Island" tells the story of Ti Moune - a peasant girl who is ready to risk everything for love in the wake of devastation.

Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune attempts to unite the community beyond the social classes while reuniting with the man who captured her heart.

You can visit the French Antilles in "Once on this Island" now through December 8th at Herhsey Theatre. For more infromation, head to their website.