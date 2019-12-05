× Suspect in deadly shooting at West Manchester Township movie theater arrested

YORK COUNTY — The suspect in Monday night’s deadly shooting at Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township has been arrested, court documents show.

Jalen Luis Bellaflores, 19, of the 100 block of Test Road in York, is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy in the shooting, which occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Monday at the movie theater, located in the Town Center shopping plaza.

Andre White, 22, of Carlisle, was killed in the shooting. A female victim was also injured, according to police. She was treated at York Hospital.

West Manchester Township Police said they will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to release additional details.

On Tuesday, police said evidence suggested the shooting was not random and was not an attempt at a mass casualty event.