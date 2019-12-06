A look inside the first Cartoon Network hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA. - Cartoon Network is known for a variety of kids' cartoon shows, and has even dabbled into video games, movies, and literature at times. But on January 10th, 2020, the Atlanta-based television company will open its first hotel right here in south central Pennsylvania.

"We want to be where our fans are, and this is another place for everyone to come in, touch the hotel and our characters... Have everything to do with the hotel" said Cartoon Network's Senior Vice President of Business Development, Erik Resnick.

Construction and renovations have finished on the Cartoon Network Hotel off of Route 30 next to Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park in East Lampeter Township. It's colorful inside and out, showing characters from popular shows like "We Bare Bears", "Adventure Time", and "The Powerpuff Girls".

"The energy that Cartoon Network brings to this project... you can feel it. You can feel the warmth, the happiness, the love, the joy when you walk in. You don't get that at a normal hotel" Associate Art Director Tyson Mcadoo told Fox43.

Cartoon Network Hotel will feature 165 rooms.

Based on the hotel's booking website, most rooms will start at $169.00 for one night. There are three "Dream Suites" listed on the site that will go for $359.00 a night.

The hotel has a variety of amenities to offer, especially for their target audience: kids. It features an over-sized movie screen, a pool, a water play zone, an arcade, an interactive lobby for check-ins, and even a "Bearista Cafe." There's also a Cartoon Network Store that sells exclusive merchandise. According to the hotel's website guests will also get to enjoy discounted tickets to Dutch Wonderland.

Cartoon Network partnered with Palace Entertainment to bring the hotel to life.