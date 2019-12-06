1 dead and several injured following active shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

A gunman opened fire inside Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to authorities.

The shooting is over, the Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office said, and the shooter has been confirmed dead.

Baptist Health Care received at least five patients from the shooting, according to spokeswoman Kathy Bowers, who had no information on their conditions.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed that there were injuries in the shooting, but the extent was unclear.

The station was put on lockdown following reports of an active shooter, according to a post on the station’s Facebook page.

In a brief phone call, dispatch at the Naval Air Station told CNN, “We have an active situation right now” before the line was disconnected.

The US Navy was “aware of reports of a possible active shooter” at the station, it said on its verified Twitter page.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base’s website. Many families also live there, said retired Adm. John Kirby, CNN’s military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.

Friday’s lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.