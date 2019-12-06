× Bullet found on floor of classroom at Marshall Math Science Academy in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A bullet was found on the floor of a classroom at the Marshall Math Science Academy Friday, according to Harrisburg School District.

In a school messenger notification that was issued to parents guardians and staff of the academy, the school district said that a teacher found the bullet Friday afternoon. No other contraband was found.

The school district said local authorities were contacted and its confident there was no direct threat to students or staff.

