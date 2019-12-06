Bullet found on floor of classroom at Marshall Math Science Academy in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — A bullet was found on the floor of a classroom at the Marshall Math Science Academy Friday, according to Harrisburg School District.
In a school messenger notification that was issued to parents guardians and staff of the academy, the school district said that a teacher found the bullet Friday afternoon. No other contraband was found.
The school district said local authorities were contacted and its confident there was no direct threat to students or staff.
The Harrisburg School District is dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with families to ensure the highest quality learning environment for every child. Key to that partnership is open communication. For this reason, we want to make you aware of an incident that occurred in our school late in the afternoon of Friday, December 6, 2019. A teacher found a bullet on the floor of a classroom. No other contraband has been found. We are confident that there was no direct threat to students or staff. Appropriate actions were taken in this matter and local authorities were contacted. As always, the safety of all students and staff is our foremost concern. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you should have any questions. Thank you for your continued support of our school.