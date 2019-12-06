× Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to return to Hershey Theatre in 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– America’s premier comedian Jerry Seinfeld, presented by JS Touring, is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 6, 2020, for shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Jerry Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere and he continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered over 100 million views, and which The New York Times describes as “impressively complex and artful” and Variety calls “a game changer.”

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016 and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming again in January 2019.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JerrySeinfeld.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Hershey Theatre Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.

SOURCE: Hershey Entertainment & Resorts