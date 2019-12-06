× Dogs three months or older must be licensed in York County by January 1

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County residents can purchase 2020 dog licenses at the York County Treasurer’s office. State law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1.

An annual dog license is $8.50 or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs with permanent identifications. The cost is $51.50 or $31.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license at a discounted rate.

The owner’s contact information is used by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law, local police and shelters to identify lost dogs and get them home safely.

York County Treasurer Barbara Bair stressed the importance of licensing your dog:

• It’s the law.

• If your dog gets lost, a license is the best way to get him back.

• The cost of a license is cheaper than being caught without one – up to a $300 fine.

• License fees support animal control.

Dog owners may purchase the licenses online, by mail or in person at the Treasurer’s Office, which is located at the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St., York, PA 17401, or at any one of the 14 satellite subagents throughout York County. More information is available on the treasurer’s website or on our Facebook page.

If your dog lost his lifetime license tag, the treasurer’s office can issue replacement tags. Please notify the treasurer’s office if you have a change in your contact information. Contact Tessa Yeannakis in the Treasurer’s office at TYeannakis@YorkCountyPA.gov or 717-771-4386.

Source: York County Treasurer’s office